“Lion” lenser Greig Fraser walked away with top honors in the feature film category at the 31st annual American Society of Cinematographers Awards Saturday night. Fraser also won the Golden Frog at last year’s Camerimage cinematography festival.

Other nominees in the field were James Laxton (“Moonlight”), Rodrigo Prieto (“Silence”), Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”) and Bradford Young (“Arrival”). Each of the ASC feature nominees were also nominated by the Academy this year.

In the ASC’s TV categories, “Game of Thrones” and “Mr. Robot” came out victorious, while HBO’s “The Night Of” won in the miniseries/pilot category.

“House of Others” DP Gorgka Gomez Andreu won the third annual Spotlight award, which recognizes feature-length projects that are screened at festivals, internationally, or in limited theatrical release.

Denzel Washington and cinematographers Edward Lachman, Philippe Rousselot, Bill Garcia and Nancy Schreiber won honorary awards.

Last year’s ASC and Oscar winner for cinematography was Emmanuel Lubezki for “The Revenant.”

Full list of this year’s ASC Awards winners below.

Theatrical Release

“Lion” (Greig Fraser, ASC)

Regular Series for Non-Commercial Television

“Game of Thrones” – “Battle of the Bastards” (Fabian Wagner)

Regular Series for Commercial Television

“Mr. Robot” – “eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc” (Tod Campbell)

Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot for Television

“The Night Of” – “Subtle Beast” (Igor Martinovic)

Spotlight

“House of Others” (Gorgka Gomez Andreu, AEC)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Edward Lachman, ASC

Board of Governors Award

Denzel Washington

Career Achievement in Television Award

Ron Garcia, ASC

International Award

Philippe Rousselot, ASC, AFC

Presidents Award

Nancy Schreiber, ASC

Bud Stone Award of Distinction

Frank Kay, Bruce Burke

ASC Vilmos Zsigmond Heritage Award Winners

Undergraduate: Emmett Sutherland (“Closer”)

Graduate: Andrew Jeric, “Prisoner”

ASC Haskell Wexler Student Documentary Award

Colin F. Shepherd (“Into the Microscope”)