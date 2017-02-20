“Nocturnal Animals,” “La La Land,” “Suicide Squad,” “Hail, Caesar!” and “Star Trek Beyond” all earned trophies from the Make-Up and Hair Stylings Guild at the org’s fourth annual awards ceremony.
“Westworld,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Game of Thrones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won in the television categories.
Ryan Murphy (“Feud,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story”) received the guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award, while makeup artist Leonard Engelman and hairstylist Barbara Lorenz picked up lifetime achievement honors.
The ceremony was held at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. Comedian Loni Love hosted for the second year in a row.
This year’s Oscar nominees for makeup and hairstyling are “A Man Called Ove,” “Star Trek Beyond” and “Suicide Squad.” Last year’s Emmy winners in makeup categories were “American Horror Story: Hotel,” “Game of Thrones” and “Key & Peele.”
Full list of winners below.
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)
Best Contemporary Make-Up
“Nocturnal Animals”
Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“La La Land”
Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“Suicide Squad”
Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“Hail, Caesar!”
Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon
Best Special Make-Up Effects
“Star Trek Beyond”
Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Make-Up
“Westworld”
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Dancing With the Stars”
Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“Game of Thrones”
Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“Game of Thrones”
Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks
Best Special Make-Up Effects
“Westworld”
Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada
TELEVISION MINISERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-Up
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again
Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“American Horror Story: Roanoke”
Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”
Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll
Best Special Make-Up Effects
“American Horror Story: Roanoke”
Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-Up
“American Horror Story: Roanoke” – Promo
Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz
Best Hair Styling
Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron
Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
Best Make-Up
“A Chorus Line”
Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers
Best Hair Styling
“Amadeus”
Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee
CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING
Best Make-Up
“So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation”
Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush
Best Hair Styling
“So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation”
Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Make-Up
“The Real”
Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas
Best Hair Styling
“The Young and The Restless”
Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio
Distinguished Artisan Award: Ryan Murphy
Lifetime Achievement Award: Leonard Engelman, Barbara Lorenz