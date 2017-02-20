“Nocturnal Animals,” “La La Land,” “Suicide Squad,” “Hail, Caesar!” and “Star Trek Beyond” all earned trophies from the Make-Up and Hair Stylings Guild at the org’s fourth annual awards ceremony.

“Westworld,” “Dancing with the Stars,” “Game of Thrones” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won in the television categories.

Ryan Murphy (“Feud,” “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story”) received the guild’s Distinguished Artisan Award, while makeup artist Leonard Engelman and hairstylist Barbara Lorenz picked up lifetime achievement honors.

The ceremony was held at The Novo by Microsoft at L.A. Live. Comedian Loni Love hosted for the second year in a row.

This year’s Oscar nominees for makeup and hairstyling are “A Man Called Ove,” “Star Trek Beyond” and “Suicide Squad.” Last year’s Emmy winners in makeup categories were “American Horror Story: Hotel,” “Game of Thrones” and “Key & Peele.”

Full list of winners below.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Nocturnal Animals”

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“La La Land”

Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Suicide Squad”

Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Hail, Caesar!”

Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Star Trek Beyond”

Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“Westworld”

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing With the Stars”

Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“Game of Thrones”

Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“Game of Thrones”

Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“Westworld”

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada

TELEVISION MINISERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-Up

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Roanoke”

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll

Best Special Make-Up Effects

“American Horror Story: Roanoke”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-Up

“American Horror Story: Roanoke” – Promo

Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

Best Hair Styling

Dior J’adore “The Absolute Femininity” Feat. Charlize Theron

Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-Up

“A Chorus Line”

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers

Best Hair Styling

“Amadeus”

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

Best Make-Up

“So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation”

Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

Best Hair Styling

“So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation”

Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-Up

“The Real”

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas

Best Hair Styling

“The Young and The Restless”

Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio

Distinguished Artisan Award: Ryan Murphy

Lifetime Achievement Award: Leonard Engelman, Barbara Lorenz