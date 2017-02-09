The International Film Music Critics Assn. has announced nominations for the 13th annual IFMCA Awards for excellence in musical scoring in 2016. Leading the pack are Michael Giacchino and Justin Hurwitz with five nominations each, and Abel Korzeniowski, with four.

Giacchino is nominated for his work on comic book fantasy film “Doctor Strange” and the socially conscious box office hit “Zootopia.” In addition, his song “Night on the Yorktown” from “Star Trek Beyond” is up for film music composition of the year. A 36-time IFMCA Award nominee, Giacchino previously received score of the year honors in 2004 for “The Incredibles,” and in 2009 for “Up.”

Hurwitz’s “La La Land” work has already been a force this season, taking home two Golden Globes among countless other prizes. The contemporary homage to Hollywood movie musicals earned him IFMCA noms for score of the year, comedy score, and film music composition of the year. Hurwitz also garnered nominations as composer of the year and breakthrough composer of the year.

Finally, Polish composer Korzeniowski earned nods for three different projects: director Tom Ford’s “Nocturnal Animals” starring Amy Adams, the third and final season of Showtime’s Gothic horror series “Penny Dreadful,” and his career retrospective compilation album, “Early Works.” Korzeniowski is now a 14-time IFMCA Award nominee. He’s seen success with the the group before, when he won the score of the year award in 2013 for “Romeo & Juliet.”

Other films honored with nominations include “Elle,” “Arrival” (which was deemed ineligible by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Swiss Army Man,” “Moonlight” and more.

The International Film Music Critics Assn. will announce the winners of the 13th IFMCA Awards on Feb. 23.

See the full list of nominees below:

SCORE OF THE YEAR

“Arrival,” music by Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” music by James Newton Howard

“La La Land,” music by Justin Hurwitz

“Nocturnal Animals,” music by Abel Korzeniowski

“La Tortue Rouge [the Red Turtle],” music by Laurent Perez del Mar

COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

Alexandre Desplat

Michael Giacchino

James Newton Howard

Justin Hurwitz

Fernando Velázquez

BREAKTHROUGH COMPOSER OF THE YEAR

Chad Cannon

Kyle Dixon And Michael Stein

Simon Franglen

Daniel Hart

Justin Hurwitz

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DRAMA FILM

“Ah-ga-ssi [the Handmaiden],” music by Jo Yeong-Wook

“High Rise” music by Clint Mansell

“The Light Between Oceans,” music by Alexandre Desplat

“Moonlight,” music by Nicholas Britell

“Nocturnal Animals,” music by Abel Korzeniowski

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A COMEDY FILM

“Eddie The Eagle,” music by Matthew Margeson

“Hail, Caesar!,” music by Carter Burwell

“La La Land,” music by Justin Hurwitz

“The Nice Guys,” music by John Ottman and David Buckley

“Swiss Army Man,” music by Andy Hull and Robert McDowell

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ACTION/ADVENTURE/THRILLER FILM

“Elle,” music by Anne Dudley

“The Jungle Book,” music by John Debney

“The Magnificent Seven,” music by James Horner and Simon Franglen

“Nerve,” music by Rob Simonsen

“Xi You Ji Zhi: Sun Wukong San Da Baigu Jing [the Monkey King 2],” music by Christopher Young

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A FANTASY/SCIENCE FICTION/HORROR FILM

“Arrival,” music by Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Bellerofonte [Dark Waves],” music by Alexander Cimini

“Doctor Strange,” music by Michael Giacchino

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” music by James Newton Howard

“The Neon Demon,” music by Cliff Martinez

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR AN ANIMATED FILM

“Kubo and the Two Strings,” music by Dario Marianelli

“Moana,” music by Mark Mancina

“The Secret Life of Pets,” music by Alexandre Desplat

“La Tortue Rouge [the Red Turtle],” music by Laurent Perez del Mar

“Zootopia,” music by Michael Giacchino

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A DOCUMENTARY

“Järven Tarina [Tale of a Lake],” music by Panu Aaltio

“Paper Lanterns,” music by Chad Cannon

“Planet Earth II,” music by Hans Zimmer, Jasha Klebe, and Jacob Shea

“Les Saisons [Seasons],” music by Bruno Coulais

“Spain in a Day,” music by Alberto Iglesias

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A TELEVISION SERIES

“Game Of Thrones,” music by Ramin Djawadi

“The Night Manager,” music by Víctor Reyes

“Penny Dreadful,” music by Abel Korzeniowski

“Stranger Things,” music by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein

“Westworld,” music by Ramin Djawadi

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE FOR A VIDEO GAME OR INTERACTIVE MEDIA

“Abzû,” music by Austin Wintory

“The Banner Saga 2,” music by Austin Wintory

“The Dwarves,” music by Benny Oschmann

“The Last Guardian,” music by Takeshi Furukawa

“Recore,” music by Chad Seiter

BEST RE-RELEASE/RE-RECORDING OF AN EXISTING SCORE

“The Blue Max,” music by Jerry Goldsmith; conducted by Nic Raine; album produced by James Fitzpatrick; liner notes by Frank K. De Wald; album art direction by Matthew Wright (Tadlow)

“Chinatown,” music by Jerry Goldsmith; album produced by Douglass Fake and Roger Feigelson; liner notes by Jeff Bond; album art direction by Joe Sikoryak (Intrada)

“Gojira [Godzilla],” music by Akira Ifukube; conducted by Kaoru Wada; album produced by nominee to be determined; liner notes by Kaoru Wada and Masaru Hayakawa; album art direction by nominee to be determined (King)

“The Ten Commandments,” music by Elmer Bernstein; album produced by Douglass Fake and Roger Feigelson; liner notes by Frank K. De Wald; album art direction by Joe Sikoryak (Intrada)

“The Thief of Bagdad,” music by Miklós Rózsa; conducted by Nic Raine; album produced by James Fitzpatrick; liner notes by Frank K. De Wald; album art direction by Jim Titus (Tadlow/Prometheus)

BEST COMPILATION ALBUM

“Archipielago: A Film Music Retrospective,” music by Alberto Iglesias; album produced by José María Benítez; liner notes by Alex Sánchez and Alberto Iglesias; album art direction by Nacho B. Govantes (Quartet)

“The Cinema of Quincy Jones,” music by Quincy Jones; album produced by Stéphane Lerouge; liner notes by Stéphane Lerouge, Toots Thielemans, and Alexandre Desplat; album art direction by Jerome Witz-Gilles Guerlet (Écoutez le Cinéma)

“Early Works,” music by Abel Korzeniowski; album produced by Stephan Eicke and John Elborg; liner notes by Gergely Hubai; album art direction by Luis Miguel Rojas (Caldera)

“Epic Hollywood: The Music Of Miklós Rózsa,” music by Miklós Rózsa; conducted by Nic Raine; album produced by James Fitzpatrick; liner notes by Frank K. De Wald; album art direction by Barry Weekley (Tadlow)

“The John Williams Jurassic Park Collection,” music by John Williams; album produced by Mike Matessino; liner notes by Mike Matessino; album art direction by Jim Titus (La-La Land)

FILM MUSIC RECORD LABEL OF THE YEAR

Intrada Records, Douglass Fake and Roger Feigelson

La-la Land Records, Mv Gerhard and Matt Verboys

Quartet Records, José María Benítez

Tadlow Music, James Fitzpatrick

Varèse Sarabande, Robert Townson

FILM MUSIC COMPOSITION OF THE YEAR

“Epilogue” from “La La Land,” music by Justin Hurwitz

“Light of the Seven” from “Game of Thrones” music by Ramin Djawad

“Montage” from “Swiss Army Man,” music by Andy Hull and Robert McDowell

“Night on the Yorktown” from “Star Trek Beyond,” music by Michael Giacchino

“The Master of the Mystic End Credits” from “Doctor Strange,” music by Michael Giacchino