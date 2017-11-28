Grammys: ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Fifty Shades Darker,’ Chris Cornell Among Oscar Contender Nominees

From Taylor Swift to the late Chris Cornell, Tuesday morning’s Grammy nominations announcement included a handful of contenders in the mix for Oscar recognition this year.

The awards calendars for the film and recording academies are staggered, so the Grammy visual media fields always end up straddling the line between the current and previous Oscar season’s players. For instance, “Arrival” composer Johann Johannsson received some vindication with a score soundtrack Grammy notice after the motion picture Academy’s music branch deemed his work ineligible last year. “Hidden Figures” also landed a nomination in the category, as did Oscar champ Justin Hurwitz for “La La Land.”

Of the 2017 original score hopefuls, though, only Hans Zimmer’s “Dunkirk” found footing.

Meanwhile, in the song field, Zayn Malik and Swift’s “Fifty Shades Darker” track “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” was recognized. It could follow the same trajectory as The Weeknd’s “Earned It” from “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which was both Grammy- and Oscar-nominated. Common and Andra Day’s “Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall” also picked up a notice on its way to, in all likelihood, providing songwriter Diane Warren with her ninth Oscar nomination to date.

Song Grammy nominees from last year’s Oscar landscape included “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana” and “Never Give Up” from “Lion.”

“Baby Driver,” “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2,” “Hidden Figures,” “La La Land,” and “Moana,” meanwhile, all picked up compilation soundtrack nominations. But there is no correlative at the Oscars.

There was one other Oscar contender elsewhere on the Grammys list that could become a sentimental choice, however. Late Soundgarden frontman Cornell landed a best rock performance nomination for his title track to Terry George’s “The Promise.” That could have been owed at least in part to it being the recording Academy’s last chance to honor the two-time Grammy winner, who died by suicide on May 18. But it’s also a powerful song that has taken on a life beyond the frame of George’s film, helping to benefit the International Rescue Committee and raise awareness for displaced refugees.

Last year’s Grammy winners for best song and score soundtrack for visual media were Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls” and John Williams’ “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” respectively. Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic “Miles Ahead” won in the compilation category.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will be held on Jan. 28.