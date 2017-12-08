Golden Globe 2017 Predictions: What Films Will Score Nominations?

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. will reveal nominations for the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards on Monday. The 90-ish-member organization of international journalists makes a big splash every year with its boozed-up, televised ceremony that of late has a shot at making a real impact on the Oscar race, given that it airs in the thick of Academy voting. (Meryl Streep no doubt gained a few votes after her rousing anti-Trump remarks on last year’s telecast.)

This year the group is in a position to help cull the list of contenders further, after the Broadcast Film Critics Assn. once again found a way to recognize pretty much everything in contention. That said, bear in mind that this is a tight-knit group of press members whose picks are not necessarily indicative of the tastes of a nearly 8,000-person Academy of film professionals.

Case in point, last year’s big winner: “La La Land” walked away with a record number of Golden Globe trophies, sweeping all seven categories for which it was nominated. We all know how things turned out on Oscar night, though you could reasonably argue that that overwhelming showing (plus another one in the actual Oscar nominations, where Damien Chazelle’s film tied the all-time record with 14), contributed to a sense of too much, too fast.

The point is, the Globes impact is and always will be an intangible. It’s better to take them for what they are: An often refreshingly different spin on the season’s offerings.

So what films and stars are lined up for recognition this year? It will be interesting to see what kind of an impact last-minute viewings of films like Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World” and Michael Gracey’s “The Greatest Showman” could have. Word is they both could be in for notices. Other films said to have played well to the group include “The Disaster Artist,” “I, Tonya,” and “The Shape of Water.”

It will be interesting to see how micro-elements play out. For instance, “Darkest Hour” star Gary Oldman has been incredibly vocal in the past about his feelings toward the group. (In short: He’s no fan.) Could he be in for a shocking snub? Also, the HFPA loves its stars, so keep an eye on individuals like Christian Bale, Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, and Adam Sandler. Meanwhile, how will one of the most intensely debated footnotes of the year — the placement of Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” in the comedy category — ultimately play out?

See below for what I’m thinking, and tune in Monday morning to see how right (or wrong) I was.

The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for Jan. 7, 2018.

Best Picture – Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Other possibilities: “Darkest Hour”; “The Florida Project”; “Mudbound”

Best Picture – Comedy or Musical

“The Big Sick”

“The Disaster Artist”

“The Greatest Showman”

“I, Tonya”

“Lady Bird”

Other possibilities: “Battle of the Sexes”; “Beauty and the Beast”; “Get Out”

Best Actor – Drama

Christian Bale, “Hostiles”

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Tom Hanks, “The Post”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Other possibilities: Andrew Garfield, “Breathe”; Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”; Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actor – Comedy or Musical

Tom Cruise, “American Made”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Hugh Jackman, “The Greatest Showman”

Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Adam Sandler, “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)”

Other possibilities: Matt Damon, “Downsizing”; Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Best Actress – Drama

Jessica Chastain, “Molly’s Game”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Diane Kruger, “In the Fade”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Other possibilities: Annette Bening, “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Mother!”; Kate Winslet, “Wonder Wheel”

Best Actress – Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Emma Stone, “Battle of the Sexes”

Emma Watson, “Beauty and the Beast”

Other possibilities: Zoe Kazan, “The Big Sick”; Aubrey Plaza, “Ingrid Goes West”; Amy Schumer, “Snatched”

Best Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Armie Hammer, “Call Me by Your Name”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Other possibilities: Idris Elba, “Molly’s Game”; Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”; Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”

Best Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Other possibilities: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”; Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”; Rosamund Pike, “Hostiles”

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Luca Guadagnino, “Call Me by Your Name”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Steven Spielberg, “The Post”

Other possibilities: Sean Baker, “The Florida Project”; James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”; Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Best Screenplay

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Molly’s Game”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Other possibilities: “Baby Driver”; The Big Sick”; “I, Tonya”

Best Score

“Coco”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

Other possibilities: “Phantom Thread”; “War for the Planet of the Apes”; Wonderstruck”

Best Song

“Evermore” from “Beauty and the Beast”

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” from “Fifty Shades Darker”

“You Shouldn’t Look at Me That Way” from “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool”

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Other possibilities: “It Ain’t Fair”; from “Detroit”; Stand Up for Something” from “Marshall”; “The Star” from “The Star”

Best Animated Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Ferdinand”

“Coco”

“The Lego Batman Movie”

Other possibilities: “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”; “Cars 3”; “Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign Film

“A Fantastic Woman”

“First They Killed My Father”

“In the Fade”

“The Insult”

“Loveless”

Other possibilities: “BPM (Beats Per Minute)”; “Foxtrot”; “The Square”