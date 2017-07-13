Oscars Broadcast Lands 7 Emmy Nominations Despite EnvelopeGate

It may have ended on a confused note, but the 89th annual Academy Awards still managed to pull down a number of Emmy nominations Thursday morning.

ABC’s telecast was nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program alongside “Hairspray Live!” (NBC), “Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga” (FOX/NFL Network) and “70th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS). The show, produced by Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, picked up five other mentions — for sound mixing, technical direction/camerawork, production design, directing (Glenn Weiss) and lighting design/direction, while the program’s second-screen presentation “The Oscars: All Access” was recognized in the interactive media field.

De Luca and Todd will be back for the 90th annual telecast, which will air on March 4, 2018. ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel will also be back to host.

The 89th annual show was marred in its final moments when a mishandled envelope led to actress Faye Dunaway reading the wrong winner for best picture. PriceWaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed Warren Beatty a duplicate best actress envelope bearing “La La Land” star Emma Stone’s name, leading to that film being announced as the best picture when in fact “Moonlight” was the victor.

“We were excited about the unexpected moments,” Todd told Variety in a recent interview. “We didn’t know how that was going to come to us, but it’s something we learned as first-time live television producers. There’s only so much in your control. You’re not responsible for a lot of elements that go sideways, and in truth, up until that moment, we really loved our show.”