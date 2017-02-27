Damien Chazelle claimed the best director award at Sunday’s Oscars celebration for “La La Land.”

Chazelle ran through a list of thank yous from the Dolby Theatre stage, including one for his fellow contender, and the film’s composer, Justin Hurwitz, who won earlier in the evening. “Thank you for carrying this dream for me,” he said.

The director concluded his speech by professing his love for his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton who sat watching for the crowd. “This was a movie about love and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it,” Chazelle said.

The original musical earned the 32-year-old filmmaker the title of youngest person to ever win the best director Academy Award. This on the heels of his movie musical tying the all-time record for Oscar nominations last month. He was already the favorite, having scored the most director wins on the critics awards circuit as well as Golden Globe and Directors Guild honors. Now he owns a unique place in Oscar history, bypassing “Skippy” director Norman Trang, who had held the record for 86 years.

