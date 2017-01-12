Kirsten Johnson’s “Cameraperson” took home three awards at the 10th annual Cinema Eye Honors Wednesday night, including the top prize of outstanding nonfiction feature.

Oscar frontrunner “O.J.: Made in America” was awarded for directing (Ezra Edelman) and producing (Edelman and Caroline Waterlow).

Full list of winners below.

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Feature Filmmaking

“Cameraperson”

Outstanding Achievement in Direction

Ezra Edelman, “OJ: Made in America”

Outstanding Achievement in Editing

Nels Bangerter, “Cameraperson”

Outstanding Achievement in Production

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, “OJ: Made in America”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Kirsten Johnson, “Cameraperson”

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Score

David Byrne, LeeAnn Rossi and Aaron Rosenblum, “Contemporary Color”

Outstanding Achievement in Graphic Design or Animation

Keith Maitland and Craig Staggs, “Tower”

Outstanding Achievement in a Debut Feature Film

“Hooligan Sparrow” (Nanfu Wang)

Audience Choice Prize

“Gleason”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Films Made for Television

“Making a Murderer”

Spotlight Award

“Those Who Jump”

Outstanding Achievement in Nonfiction Short Filmmaking

“La Laguna”

Heterodox Award

“All These Sleepless Nights”

Legacy Award

“The Times of Harvey Milk”