The American Society of Cinematographers has announced nominees for the 31st annual ASC Awards, adding momentum to Oscar season frontrunners “La La Land” and “Moonlight.”

Also nominated were “Lion” (last year’s Golden Frog winner at the Camerimage cinematography festival), “Arrival” and, in its first guild/industry group citation so far, “Silence.”

The nominees are:

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for “Lion”

James Laxton for “Moonlight”

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for “Silence”

Linus Sandgren, FSF for “La La Land”

Bradford Young, ASC for “Arrival”

This is Prieto’s third ASC nomination. He was previously recognized for “Frida” in 2002 and “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005. All other nominees this year are first-time contenders.

“Arrival,” “La La Land” and “Lion” were also singled out by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts this week, along with “Hell or High Water” and “Nocturnal Animals.”

Other films in the hunt for Oscar recognition include “Hail, Caesar!,” “Jackie” and “Live By Night.”

The ASC also announced contenders for the Spotlight Award, recognizing feature-length projects that are screened at festivals, internationally, or in limited theatrical release. The nominees are:

Lol Crawley, BSC for “Childhood of a Leader”

Gorka Gomez Andreu, AEC for “House of Others”

Ernesto Pardo for “Tempestad”

Juliette van Dormael for “Mon Ange (My Angel)”

Emmanuel Lubezki won both the ASC award and the Oscar last year for “The Revenant.”

The 31st annual ASC Awards will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4.