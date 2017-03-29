The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the timetable for next year’s Golden Globes.

Nominations will be unveiled on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.

This year’s best picture Globe winners were “Moonlight” and “La La Land.” Top TV honors went to “The Crown,” “Atlanta” and “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

Full timetable below.

Monday, July 10, 2017 — Submission Website for 2018 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries is now open

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 — Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms

Friday, November 24, 2017 — Deadline for nomination ballots to be mailed to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, December 4, 2017 — Final screening date for Motion Pictures

Wednesday, December 6, 2017 — Final date for Motion Picture press conferences

Thursday, December 7, 2017 — Deadline for receipt of nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 8:00p.m.

Monday, December 11, 2017 — Announcement of nominations for the “75th Annual Golden

Globe® Awards” at 5:00a.m./PST (8:00am/EST)

Monday, December 18, 2017 — Final ballots mailed to all HFPA members

Wednesday, January 3, 2018 — Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00p.m.

Sunday, January 7, 2018 — Presentation of the “75th Annual Golden Globe® Awards”