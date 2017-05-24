Zhang Yimou’s Sky Limit Entertainment, France’s MK2 Launch VR Venture SoReal (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky Limit Entertainment, the VR company co-founded by critically-acclaimed Chinese director Zhang Yimou (“House of Flying Daggers”) is joining forces with MK2, one of Europe’s leading film groups, to launch SoReal, a venture aimed at licensing each other’s VR contents and hardware solutions.

As part of the deal, Sky Limit Entertainment will open its first VR venue in Paris in September under the brand SoReal. The venue will play Sky Limit’s VR technology and contents, as well as VR space exploration, shooting games and adventure experiences.

SoReal will be the first distributor to license titles from MK2’s international sales banner, MK2 Films & VR. Those titles will then be showcased at Sky Limit Entertainment’s new VR-theme park in Wang Fu Jing (Beijing).

“SoReal and MK2 will continue to share their cultural legacies and technical prowess in order to bring VR technology both in China and France to the international spotlight and to expand their business in France and Europe,” said Elisha Karmitz, the co-CEO of MK2 who has been spearheading all of MK2’s VR biz.

A vertically-integrated company which runs arthouse multiplexes in France and releases 25 films a year, MK2 has been ahead of the virtual reality curve: It bowed Europe’s largest permanent virtual reality facility in Paris back in december and announced at Cannes the expansion of an international sales division to start repping director-driven VR content from around the world.

The company also owns a library of more than 600 films from Charles Chaplin to Xavier Dolan. MK2 15 000 spectators hosted in its Paris-based VR venue since December 2016),

MK2 films & VR’s Cannes slate includes Momoko Seto’s “Planet,” a lavishly-lensed experimental short described by MK2 managing director Elisha Karmitz as a “Microcosmos” in virtual reality, and Benoit Lichté’s documentary “Dolphin Man 360” which follows apnea world champion William Trubridge and Sara Campbell as well as biologist Fabrice Schnokler.