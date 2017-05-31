‘Wonder Woman’ Banned in Lebanon Due to Israeli Lead Gal Gadot

ROME — Lebanon has officially banned “Wonder Woman” roughly two hours before the film was scheduled to screen in the country’s movie theaters.

The ban was prompted by a group called Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon which pressured the government against the movie because the film’s lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli. Lebanon is officially at war with Israel.

The “Wonder Woman” ban was announced on the official Twitter feed of Lebanon’s Grand Cinemas and confirmed by several another sources.

More to come …