‘Wonder Woman’ Banned in Lebanon Due to Israeli Lead Gal Gadot

International Correspondent @NickVivarelli
'Wonder Woman' Banned in Lebanon Due
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

ROME — Lebanon has officially banned “Wonder Woman” roughly two hours before the film was scheduled to screen in the country’s movie theaters.

The ban was prompted by a group called Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel-Lebanon which pressured the government against the movie because the film’s lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli. Lebanon is officially at war with Israel.

Related

Gal Gadot Wonder Woman

Film Review: ‘Wonder Woman’

The “Wonder Woman” ban was announced on the official Twitter feed of Lebanon’s Grand Cinemas and confirmed by several another sources.

More to come …

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad