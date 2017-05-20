Willem Dafoe to Play Van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s ‘At Eternity’s Gate’

Willem Dafoe is set to play Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel’s “At Eternity’s Gate,” for which Rocket Science is handling international sales and CAA is representing U.S rights.

Based on a screenplay by Schnabel and Jean-Claude Carriere, the story focuses on the time in Van Gogh’s life that he spent in Arles and Auvers-sur-Oise, France. Jon Kilik (“The Hunger Games” franchise, “Babel”) will produce the film, which will be shot on location in France.

“This is a film about painting and a painter, and their relationship to infinity. It is told by a painter. It contains what I felt were essential moments in his life, this is not the official history — it’s my version. One that I hope could make you closer to him,” Schnabel said.

Kilik said: “After more than 20 years of working together, I am excited to continue my collaboration with Julian. This one is going to be special.”

“ ‘At Eternity’s Gate’ is a film about creativity and the sacrifices Vincent made to produce the spectacular masterpieces that are instantly recognizable around the world today,” according to a statement.

Schnabel directed “Before Night Falls,” which became Javier Bardem’s breakthrough Academy Award-nominated role, and “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” which was nominated for four Oscars, won a Golden Globe, and for which he was named best director at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival.

Schnabel is represented by CAA and Dafoe by CAA, the Artists Partnership and Circle of Confusion.