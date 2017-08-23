Wide House, ICM Partners Board Nancy Buirski’s ‘The Rape of Recy Taylor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After joining forces on Raoul Peck’s “I am Not Your Negro,” Wide House is re-teaming with ICM Partners for Nancy Buirski’s “The Rape of Recy Taylor,” a historical, yet timely documentary which will world premiere at Venice Film Festival.

Wide House handles “Recy Taylor”‘s worldwide sales outside of North America which is being handled by ICM Partners.

Slated for Venice’s Horizons section, the documentary feature tells the story of Recy Taylor, a 24-year-old black mother and sharecropper who was gang raped by six white boys in 1944 Alabama.

Although Recy Taylor was represented by Rosa Parks, who rallied support and triggered an unprecedented outcry for justice, her six assailants were never prosecuted. It took nearly 70 years for the rape to be acknowledged by authorities, explained Anais Clanet, the boss of Paris-based Wide House.

Recy Taylor’s courage inspired other black women to speak up and their noble efforts to take back their bodies led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott and helped stir the Civil Rights Movement.

Clanet argued Recy’s tale still resonates today as it triggers questions about race, sexual abuse and gender inequality — issues that were brought up during the 2017 Global March by Women.

“From sexual aggression in the 40’s in Southern America to today’s rape cases in college campuses and to the right to choose which is now being threatened, it is the crucial need to control women’s bodies that empowered the movement in Recy Taylor’s day and continues to fuel our outrage today,” explained Clanet.

Produced by Augusta Films, the documentary weaves archive footage and gripping testimonies, notably from Recy Taylor, who is 97 years old, and her brother.

Nancy Buirski previously directed “By Sidney Lumet” which played at Cannes in 2015 and the HBO documentary “The Loving Story” which became the basis for Jeff Nichols’ “Loving,” a competition entry at Cannes in 2016.

The two companies previously worked together on “I am Not Your Negro,” which traveled around the world and grossed over $7 million in the U.S. The Oscar-nominated documentary also won the People’s Choice Award at Toronto and Panorama Audience Award at Berlin.

Following Venice, “The Rape of Recy Taylor” will be showed in private screenings at Toronto.