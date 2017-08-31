Wide House Acquires Venice Classics’ Docu ‘The Prince and the Dybbuk’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Venice, Italy — Wide House (“I am Not Your Negro”) has acquired international sales to Elwira Niewiera & Piotr Rosolowski’s “The Prince and the Dybbuk,” a documentary that will world premiere in the Venice Classics section.

“The Prince and The Dybbuk” is a documentary about of Michal Waszynski, who was born in 1904 into a Polish-Jewish family in Poland and later became a producer for major American studios in Italy and Spain.

During his career as a director and producer, Waszynski made more than 40 films and worked with movie stars including Sophia Loren, Claudia Cardinale and Orson Welles.

Produced by Poland’s Film Art Production, Germany’s Kundschafter Filmproduktion and Zero One Film, the doc traces Waszynski’s journey from Poland, Ukraine and the U.S. into Italy, Israel and Spain.

The documentary also sheds light on the making of “The Dybbuk or Between Two Worlds,” which Waszynski directed in 1937. A passion project for Waszynski, “The Dybbuk or Between Two Worlds” became one of the most important and mystical Yiddish films ever made.

In the documentary, Niewiera and Rosołowsk show how “The Dybbuk or Between Two Worlds” mirrored Waszynski’s personal life as a restless man with many secrets and untold stories.

At Venice, Wide House is also selling Nancy Buirski’s “The Rape of Recy Taylor.”