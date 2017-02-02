Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park International is in tune with “The Female Brain,” a quirky relationship comedy that marks the directorial debut of comedian Whitney Cummings. The company has boarded the movie, which is in early post-production, and will represent it in all international territories.

Hyde Park will screen first footage to distributors in Berlin at the European Film Market, while CAA is handling North American domestic rights.

Written by Cummings and Neal Brennan, the film is based on the book by neuropsychiatrist Louann Brizendine. It charts the inner workings and complex power of brain chemistry among couples at different stages of their relationship. Cummings also stars in the ensemble comedy alongside Sofia Vergara, James Marsden, Lucy Punch, Toby Kebbell, Cecily Strong, Beanie Feldstein, Blake Griffin, and Deon Cole.

“‘The Female Brain’ is delightfully fresh and seriously funny,” said Hyde Park International President Carl Clifton. “Whitney Cummings shows that she is not only a brilliant comic actor, but a very talented director too.”

Cummings is the creator of “2 Broke Girls” and starred in NBC’s sitcom “Whitney.” Represented by CAA and Mosaic, she’ll also appear in Denise Di Novi’s upcoming thriller “Unforgettable” for Warner Bros.

“The Female Brain” was financed by Black Bicycle Entertainment and produced by Erika Olde, and Night and Day Pictures’ Michael Roiff. Black Bicycle recently wrapped production on Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s “Home Again,” starring Reese Witherspoon, and Susanna White’s “Woman Walks Ahead,” with Jessica Chastain.

Hyde Park International will also be handling rights sales on the thriller “Prey,” co-produced with Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions, at the EFM.