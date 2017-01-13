Sophie Green has joined leading international film sales and finance company WestEnd Films as head of acquisitions and development.

“Sophie’s wide-ranging knowledge and relationships will be a strong asset for WestEnd,” managing director Eve Schoukroun said. “We are delighted to have her join the team where she’ll not only consolidate WestEnd’s slate but also develop our recently launched female audience brand, WeLove.”

Green started her film career with producer Michael Kuhn, following a start in television with companies Tiger Aspect and Company Pictures. In 2009, she joined the film/TV department of literary agency David Higham Associates to work alongside agent Nicky Lund. She then moved to Studiocanal joining the legal and business affairs team with a particular focus on acquisitions.

In 2015, she moved to Western Australia joining Jamie Hilton’s production company See Pictures as acquisitions and business development manager. Throughout her career Green has worked across acquisition and business affairs on titles such as Todd Haynes’ “Carol,” “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” Studio Ghibli’s “The Wind Rises,” Lenny Abrahamson’s “Room,” Ben Wheatley’s “Free Fire” and Terrence Malik’s “Knights of Cups.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic team at WestEnd Films. The company is busier than ever with exciting and inspiring ambitions for the future as a player that finances and sells, but also develops and produces quality commercial projects. I am looking forward to start talking to producers and financiers about potential partnerships,” Green said.

London-based WestEnd was co-founded by Schoukroun, Maya Amsellem and producer Sharon Harel-Cohen, the founder of Capitol Films.

WestEnd’s lineup at the Berlinale’s European Film Market includes “The Breadwinner,” an animated film by Nora Twomey (co-director of Academy Award nominee “The Secret of Kells”), produced by Cartoon Saloon in association with Angelina Jolie, “Shoplifters of the World,” a comedy starring Joe Manganiello, Sasha Lane and Ellar Coltrane, written and directed by director Stephen Kijak, and “Flammable Children,” a comedy by Stephan Elliott, starring Kylie Minogue and Guy Pearce.

Also on its slate are “Saturday Church,” a musical directed by two-time Writers Guild Award nominee Damon Cardasis, “Walk With Me,” a documentary about mindfulness and spiritual leader Thich Nhat Hanh, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, “Saving Neta,” a drama by Nir Bergman, starring Benny Avni and Neta Riskin, “Hollow in the Land,” a thriller by Scooter Corkle, starring Dianna Agron and Shawn Ashmore, “Old Boys,” a comedy by Toby MacDonald, starring Alex Lawther and Pauline Etienne, and “Una,” starring Rooney Mara, Ben Mendelsohn and Riz Ahmed, directed by Benedict Andrews.