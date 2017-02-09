Voltage Pictures is to fully finance and co-produce “Departures,” a drama featuring a teenager with a terminal illness who is helped by a geeky friend to gamely embark on a list of final things to do.

Co-produced with BCDF Pictures, the film will start production April 24 in New York with Peter Hutchings (“The Outskirts,” “Rhymes with Banana”) directing from a script written by Fergal Rock.

Production is by Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady for BCDF and Nicolas Chartier and Alissa Phillips for Voltage. Voltage is handling international sales. U.S. rights are handled jointly by CAA and Voltage.

Asa Butterfield (“The Space Between Us”) stars alongside Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”,) with cast also including Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Flatliners”,) and Tyler Hoechlin (“Teen Wolf,” “Fifty Shades Freed”.)

Voltage is pitching the project as a sweet, uplifting tale in the vein of “The Fault in Our Stars.” It says it has had a strong early response from buyers at the Berlin International Film Festival’s European Film Market.

“Fergal has written a beautiful screenplay… This film will certainly resonate with the vast teen audience the world over,” said Voltage CEO Chartier. “’Departures’ is one of those rare projects that’s both commercial and intricate in its handling of many aspects of our humanity,’ said Claude Dal Farra.

BCDF Pictures is a film production company based in New York, Los Angeles, and France, which launched in 2011 with “Higher Ground.” Voltage was previously responsible for films that included “The Hurt Locker” and “Dallas Buyers Club.”