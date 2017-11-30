You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: U.S. Visit Films Partner with U.K. Network Distributing on Physical Media (EXCLUSIVE)

The two well-established companies will look to use each other's extensive expertise to ensure that back catalogs of festival hits live another life through physical media

U.S. sales company Visit Films has announced a partnership with leading U.K. independent distributor Network Distributing, which was sealed at this year’s Ventana Sur market in Buenos Aires.

The deal will see Network Distributing picking up responsibility for the release of Visit’s back catalog for physical media formats including DVD, Blu-ray and any other physical formats that may pop up.

The deal was negotiated in Buenos Aires this week by Visit’s Ryan Kampe and Network’s Tim Beddows.

Visit is an New York based, international sales company that specializes in director driven work which premieres at any of the world’s most prestigious festivals. Its catalog includes high-profile independent hits like Carlos Marques Marcet’s 2014 Spanish-U.S. feature “10,000 Km,” which won awards at SXSW, the Spanish Academy Goyas and the Gaudí awards; Azazel Jacobs’ “Terri,” which earned nominations at the Gotham Awards, Locarno and Sundance; and Pelin Esmer’s “Watchtower,” which  competed at Göteborg and Fribourg.

Network Distributing is one of the U.K.’s leading independent distributors and archivists of independent films. The company already has agreements with Studiocanal, ITV, FreemantleMedia and a large network of sale agents worldwide.

Kampe said via statement: “We have been enamored with the way that Network cares for and handles our films over the past ten years and are extremely proud to be able to partner with them in a more substantial way on a long term strategic alliance to bring some of the highlights of our catalog out in physical media to customers in the U.K.”

Beddows echoed his enthusiasm: “Network has always admired the acquisition choices of Ryan Kampe’s company and we’re keen to make the most of the physical opportunities that still substantially exist in the U.K. by making available some great selections from the Visit catalogue, past and present.”

