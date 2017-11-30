Ventana Sur: Storyboard Announces Their Most Ambitious Production Yet, ‘Jailbreak Pact’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Carlos Núñez, founder and director of Chile’s Storyboard Media, has announced production on one of the company’s most ambitious films to date, “Jailbreak Pact.”

Núñez is set to produce, with Chile’s Calibre 71 co-producing and Canada’s Media Goes Here acting as associate producer on the film, which has a budget of $3 million, a huge step-up in finance for Chilean cinema.

The original script was penned by Cecilia Ruz and later adapted by Loreto Caro-Valdes, Susana Quiroz and director David Albala. Production is already underway and scheduled to run through Jan. 15.

“Jailbreak” is Albala’s first fiction feature. He previously directed the documentary “PersPecPlejia,” and worked on a number of short films and TV projects in both Chile, and the U.S.

“Jailbreak,” features two of Chile’s most recognizable and awarded big-screen actors in Roberto Farías, best actor winner at the Fenix Film Awards and Mar del Plata Festival for his role in Pablo Larraín’s “The Club,” and Francisca Gavilán who has her own best actress award from Guadalajara for her role in Sundance winner “Violeta Went to Heaven.” They are joined by Benjamín Vicuña, the lead in Pablo Larraín’s “Fuga,” and Amparo Noguera who has numerous festival awards for her work across film and TV.

The political thriller is based on the real-life events which proceeded one of Chile and the world’s greatest prison escapes on Jan. 29, 1990. At the tail-end of Pinochet’s brutal fascist regime, 49 prisoners managed to escape their incarceration in Santiago de Chile through a series of tunnels dug using spoons, screwdrivers and other rudimentary tools.

Via a statement release Albala said: “This historic event that impacted the entire country is the backbone of the central story and, at first, what motivated me to do this film. This jail break is considered a symbolic victory against the military dictatorship, a true foretelling of the return to democracy in March of that same year.”

The “Jailbreak” team is in Ventana Sur looking to secure an international sales agent.