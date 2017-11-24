Ventana Sur: Media Luna Picks Up Puenzo’s ‘The Unseen,’ Quintero’s ‘Angela’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run up to Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, Cologne-based Media Luna New Films has picked up international sales rights to two features by up- and-coming directors: Nicolás Puenzo’s “Los últimos” (The Unseen) and Agamenon Quintero’s “Angela.”

Social issue thriller “The Unseen” tells the story of a couple, a pregnant Quechua girl and her creole partner, trekking in a desperate state across the Bolivian Highlands, now a post-apocalyptic wasteland devoid of natural resources and ruled by a bloody militia, in an attempt to reach the Pacific Ocean, where they hope a safe haven awaits them.

The film marks the helming feature debut of Nicolás Puenzo, son of veteran Argentine filmmaker Luis Puenzo, after many years working as a cinematographer or producer on projects such as “Cromo” and “The German Doctor”, both collaborations with his sister, the director Lucía Puenzo. In “Cromo,” a 12-episode TV drama currently streaming in Netflix, Nicolás Puenzo also co-directed.

According to Puenzo, “The Unseen” reflects a wider concern with human rights. “It’s urgent for cinema to turns its lens on the reasons and instruments through which violence becomes systematized and millions of people become marginalized,” he said.

Related Mar del Plata: Argentina on the Rise -- Demián Rugna Ventana Sur: A Breakdown of This Year's Blood Window Work in Progress Section

Set up at Historias Cinematográficas, the Buenos Aires-based company run by the Puenzo family, “The Unseen” toplines Argentine thesps Germán Palacios (“La vida nueva,” “XXY”), newcomer Juana Burga, Natalia Oreiro (“The German Doctor”) and Peter Lanzini (“El Clan”).

In Colombian period drama “Angela,” Agamenon Quintero also shows his concern about social exclusion, this time focusing on a 13-year-old farmer girl whose virginity is sold to a powerful landowner, leading her to endure a lifetime of abuse and sadness.

“Despite being set in the 40’s, this practice still happens in contemporary Colombia,” Quintero said. “We hope that this film will shed light on the cruelty and immorality of this practice and give a voice to all the women who, like Angela, have faced this kind of abuse,” he added.

“Angela” won a post-production fund in the category Work-in-Progress at the BAM – Bogotá Audiovisual Market 2017, and is currently slated for a 2018 release.

“We are very proud to add to our lineup these two films which, each in their own particular way, deal with some of the biggest issues of our time”, said Ida Martins, managing director at Media Luna New Films.

“Both Nicolás and Agamenon are directors with a distinct voice and plenty of potential, and we cannot wait to help share their vision and passion with audiences all over the world,” Martins added.