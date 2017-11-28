Ventana Sur: Alebrije’s Monica Lozano and Mórbido’s Pablo Guisa Koestinger Announce Latin America Partnership (EXCLUSIVE)

BUENOS AIRES — Mexican uber-movie producer Mónica Lozano, whose credits include “Instructions Not Included,” and Morbido Horror and Fantasy Film Festival founder Pablo Guisa Koestinger have closed an exclusive production alliance, aimed at exploring different ways of developing, producing and release genre films in Latin America.

The announcement was made at Ventana Sur’s Blood Window, one of Latin America’s most important fantastic film industry meets.

Films created under the alliance will enroll themes that resonate across the region, while creating a new horror experience for movie-goers across Central and South America, the partners said in a statement.

Since she broke through producing Alejandro Iñárritu’s “Amores Perros,” Lozano has been one of the most influential voices in Mexican cinema, heading its producers’ association, participating in many of the territory’s most successful international productions including Berlinale Crystal Bear winner “Innocent Voices,” and backing Eugenio Dérbez’s directorial debut “Instructions Not Included,” the highest U.S box office grossing Spanish-language film ever which also cracked and helped open up the joint Mexico-U.S. Latino market, grossing near $100 million worldwide.

Backing a huge range of movies, from arthouse (Sundance winner “I Dream in Another Language”) to mainstream (“¿Qué culpa tiene el niño?”), Alebrije is now looking to one of the push phenomena in Latin America – genre/fantasy filmmaking – as filmmakers from the region score at the U.S. and global box office, led recently by Argentine Andy Mushietti with “It,” and digital distribution opens up new audiences in and outside the region. To move into genre production, Lozano has allied with a festival which has in just a decade grown into a pop culture brand.

“Morbido has a very specific know-how and access to projects that are off the radar from most producers and their ideas and commitment to the genre are a lifetime mission,” Lozano said.

Mexico’s Morbido Festival in Mexico was conceived by Guisa Koestinger in 2007. One of its primary objectives has been to “promote films and recover the long tradition of producing horror and fantasy films in Latin America,” Guisa Koestinger said. Since its inception the festival has grown into a multi-platform content factory for genre in all its forms. Today, with its own pay TV channel and production and distribution capabilities, it has become one of Latin America’s foremost genre players.

“It’s the right time for Mórbido to take the bold step of introducing audiences to a new batch of films that will be backed up by the most prestigious and successful producer in Mexico,” Guisa Koestinger said.

The goal for the alliance goes beyond movies’ production to their successful distribution, providing the best films to a wider audience than was previously possible, while also operating as a catalyst for the greater consolidation of Latin American horror filmmaking, resulting in an increased presence at the box office for genre films – still a large challenge for most titles.

The venture will now evaluate content from across Latin America, and are accepting scripts, with submission guidelines available upon request from Mórbido.