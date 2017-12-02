Ventana Sur: Ajimolido Films Add Two Features to Upcoming Slate

Argentina’s Ajimolido Films has announced two new South American co-productions, doubling their in-progress slate.

Since 2008, Ajimolido has been producing content for both the large and small screens, for domestic and international audiences. The company focuses on higher-end co-productions, working with new and established talent alike.

“When My Life was My Life,” the first new title film company founder and CEO Alejandro Israel announced to Variety, will be São Paulo-based director-screenwriter Carolina Markowicz’s debut feature.

Co-producing the film are two Brazilian companies; Your Mama and Superfilmes. Your Mama is a young production company which focuses on talent development. Past projects include the Globo Filmes co-production “Buddies 2,” and “Empire of the Oppressed,” – based on famous Brazilian author Guilherme Fiuza’s novel.

Superfilmes brings a wealth of experience to the project, accumulated over 30 years, 20 features and 40 short films. The company has participated in multiple international co-productions with the world’s biggest players such as the BBC, Canal Plus and NDR.

The film will be a darkly-humoured look at an absurd mafia that replaces vegetative relatives of poor families with fugitives in need of hiding.

Markowicz said via statement: “’When My Life Was My Life’ will be a cynical look at the absurd, and how we became immune to it. Throughout the film we will ask: what in the story is or could be true? I think it’s a dark comedy fable about the way I see the world nowadays: everything is possible, even if it’s not.”

The second film being promoted by Ajimolido at Ventana Sur is Ezequiel Acuña’s amnesia-fueled crime drama “El Aparte,” produced with Uruguay’s Mutante.

Mutante was founded by Agustina Chiarino and Fernando Epstein in 2011 They have produced and distributed a slew of feature and short films, including “The Waves,” which had its international premiere at this year’s San Sebastian before securing a Mar del Plata Latin American Competition berth, and “So Much Water,” which won the Norteado Award at San Sebastian in 2012.

“El Aparte” is Acuña’s fifth feature, adding to a resume that is already packed with festival favorites, including 2003’s “Swimming Alone,” which played Mar del Plata, Miami and Torino.

This film will be a who-dun-it with a twist, as the main character has to sort through scraps of memories left after suffering amnesia to figure out what his role was in a robbery, and whom he can trust.

With two previously announced projects, “La Vuelta Del Malón,” – co-produced by fellow Argentinians La Que Quedaba and DBROS – and “El Cielo Tiembla,” selected for 2016’s Lobolab at Mar del Plata, and three other features finished and awaiting release, 2018 is set to be a busy year for Ajimolido.