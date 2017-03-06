PARIS — New-York-based distributor Under the Milky Way has acquired all North American rights to “Tomorrow,” the Cesar-winning documentary feature directed by popular French actress/filmmaker Mélanie Laurent (“Inglorious Basterds”) and activist Cyril Dion.

Upon its theatrical roll out in 2015, “Tomorrow” earned critical acclaim, winning prizes at the César (France’s equivalent to the Oscars) and at COLCOA, the L.A.-based French film festival, and turned out to be a box office hit in France where it was released by Mars Distribution and grossed over $10.4 million.

“Tomorrow” follows Laurent and Dion who, after reading a study claiming that a part of humanity will have disappeared by 2100, travel to 10 countries around the world to investigate what could cause such a disaster and find ways to prevent it. The documentary is structured around the filmmaker’s meetings with people who have developed practical schemes to face environmental and social challenges.

Under the Milky Way expects the doc to resonate with American audiences due to the fact that sustaining development is currently being hotly debated within the U.S. political scene.

The distribution company is preparing to release “Tomorrow” in theaters on April 14 in San Francisco, followed by a nationwide limited release on April 21, in time for Earth Day celebrations on April 22.

Announced during the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema festival in New York, the deal was negotiated Arnaud Réauté, the head of acquisitions for Under the Milky Way and Adeline Fontan-Tessaur who runs Paris-sales outfit Elle Driver.

“Tomorrow” is one of the few features acquired for all U.S. rights by Under the Milky Way which is originally a digital distributor and aggregator with 13 offices around the world.

Previous all rights pickups handled by Under the Milky Way include Russian helmer Kirill Serebrennikov’s Un Certain Regard player “The Student,” Nicolas Boukhrief’s terrorism-themed French thriller “Made in France,” Ruben Amar and Lola Bessis’s music-filled romantic comedy “Swim Little Fish Swim” and Alexandre de La Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte’s French comedy “What’s in a Name?”