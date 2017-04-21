PARIS – Uma Thurman is set to preside over the jury of Un Certain Regard at the upcoming 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

“In a career spanning more than 20 years, the American actress has made some daring choices and enjoyed taking risks….Whether playing crazy, sexy or dominant, the woman whose namesake is the Hindu goddess of beauty and light has definitely entered the pantheon of movie greats, with several of her scenes attaining cult status,” the festival said in a statement.

The actress delivered notable performances in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” which won a Palme d’Or in 1994, as well as in “Kill Bill” Volumes 1 & 2, which were both presented at Cannes.

Thurman has since worked with a wide range of auteurs, including Andrew Niccol (“Gattaca”), Woody Allen (“Sweet and Lowdown”), Roland Joffé (“Vatel”) and Lars von Trier (“Nymphomaniac”).

She is set to re-reteam with Von Trier on his next project, “The House that Jack Built,” in which she will star alongside Matt Dillon and Bruno Ganz.

Thurman previously served on the Cannes jury in 2011, the year it was headed by Robert De Niro.

Un Certain Regard prizes will be announced May 27.