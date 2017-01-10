TrustNordisk has acquired Jens Dahl’s “3 Things,” a thriller featuring “Game of Thrones” star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and rising Danish actress Birgitte Hjort Sørensen (“Borgen,””Vinyl”).

“3 Things” marks the feature debut of Dahl, whose screenwriting credits include Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Pusher” and several Scandinavian hit series such as “Norskov.”

Coster-Waldau stars as Mikael, a prime suspect of a bank robbery and an expert on explosives who negotiates the terms of his witness protection deal with the police at a hotel.

Mikael demands three things from the police: that his former girlfriend is brought to him, that the police bring the contents of a box he has stored, and that he is served butter chicken from his favorite restaurant. The police, under heavy time pressure to get him to witness the following day, agree.

Caroline Schlüter Bingestam (“When Animals Dream”) and Jacob Jarek (co-producer of “Only God Forgives”) of Copenhagen-based Profile Pictures are producing. The pair’s latest co-production venture, “Rams,” won this year’s Un Certain Regard at Cannes and is competing at the European Film Awards.

Scanbox will be releasing in Scandinavia. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also serves as an executive producer on the film, alongside Thor Sigurjonsson (“Z for Zachariah”) and Ditte Milsted (“When Animals Dream”).

TrustNordisk will kick off pre-sales at Berlin.