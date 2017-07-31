‘We Are Crying’: Industry Mourns Actress Jeanne Moreau

Tributes poured in Monday for the late Jeanne Moreau, the iconic actress who began her career in the 1950s and starred in films by Louis Malle, Francois Truffaut, Jacques Demy, Michelangelo Antonioni, Orson Welles and Luis Bunuel.

Moreau’s death at 89 was confirmed by French authorities, prompting public figures from President Emmanuel Macron on down to pay homage to the star of “Jules and Jim” and “Les Amants.”

The president of Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure, tweeted: “She was strong and she didn’t like to see people pour their hearts out. Sorry, Jeanne, but this is beyond us. We are crying.” Moreau won the award for best actress at Cannes in 1960 for “Seven Days… Seven Nights,” presided over the main competition jury twice, and received an honorary palm in 2003.

Jeanne Moreau est morte.

Elle était forte et n'aimait guère qu'on s'épanche.

Désolé, Jeanne,c'est plus fort que nous : on pleure. — Pierre Lescure (@pierrelescure) July 31, 2017

Macron called “a legend of cinema and theater…an actress engaged in the whirlwind of life with an absolute freedom.”

Légende du cinéma et du théâtre, Jeanne Moreau fut une artiste engagée dans le tourbillon de la vie avec une liberté absolue. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 31, 2017

Francoise Nyssen, France’s culture minister, said: “She has passed, but the voice, the genius, the vision of the artist remain.”

Emotion à la hauteur du talent et héritage de Jeanne Moreau: immense. Elle s’éteint mais la voix, le génie, la vision de l’artiste demeurent — Francoise Nyssen (@FrancoiseNyssen) July 31, 2017

Frederique Bredin, president of France’s National Film Board, praised Moreau for “transforming the image of womanhood.”

“We have admired her absolute freedom, her engagement, her strength,” Bredin in a statement. “She was a luminous woman. Her immense talent, her endearing voice will remain forever in our memories.”