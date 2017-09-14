New Latino Distributor Tribe Releasing to Launch in the U.S. with ‘How to Break Up With Your Douchebag’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tribe Releasing, a new Latino U.S. theatrical distributor will launch on Oct. 13 opening its first title in U.S. theaters: “Como cortar a tu patán” (How to Break Up With Your Douchebag), produced by Mexico’s Traziende Films, which is run by Monica Vargas and Leonardo Zimbrón, producer of Gary Alazraki’s “The Noble Family.”

Directed by Gabriela Tagliavini – whose credits include “Border Run,” starring Sharon Stone, “Without Men,” with Eva Longoria, Kate Del Castillo and Christian Slater, and 2003 Spanish-language breakout “Ladies’ Night,” a No. 1 movie at the box office in Mexico – “How to Break Up With Your Douchebag” bows day-and-date with its bow in Mexico, where it will be released by Televisa’s Videocine, the distributor of Eugenio Dérbez’s “Instructions Not Included” and near all big Mexican box office hits.

The romantic comedy stars Mariana Treviño (“Club de Cuervos”) as a therapist who’s single and focused on her job – helping women end bad relationships with douchebags. When she discovers that her sister (Camila Sodi, “Amor de mis amores”) is in enamored of a womanizing jerk, she embarks on a plan that brings her face-to-face her greatest fear … love, according to the synopsis.

“Most women have dated a douchebag at least once in their dating career, and there are around 130 million women living in the United States… so that’s an awful lot of douchebags,” Tagliavini joked.

Part of Asia Releasing, the leading distributor of Chinese films in North America, Tribe Releasing is focusing on Mexican titles and targeting an eventual release schedule by 2020 of 10-12 movies a year in the U.S., said CEO Milt Barlow.

He added: “We believe the Latino market, particularly for Mexican films, has been under-serviced and we aim to bring the skill set and unique distribution model that we established for Chinese films to Latino product.”

That model takes in “tight and focused limited releases targeting areas/locations that have large diaspora populations, and reaching that audience through extensive PR and social media rather than large above-the-line campaigns,” said Barlow, adding that Asia Releasing’s Chinese releases typically go out on 15-50 screens. For Mexican films, Tribe will target “35-100 screens with expansion from there,” Barlow said.

Of 12 initial locations for “How to Break Up With Your Douchebag” four are in California – in Commerce, Riverbank, Tulare and Van Nuys – and five in Texas, two in Houston. Other booked cinema theaters are in Phoenix and Chicago.

Led by “Instructions Not Included,” in the last five years, four of the 10 top-grossing foreign foreign-language films in the U.S. have been Mexican.

“Today, a good Spanish-language comedy can target the U.S. market, both Hispanic and non-Hispanic, with success – the key is a good film and a committed partner like Tribe Releasing,” Zimbrón said.