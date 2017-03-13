German actress Sandra Hüller, star of Maren Ade’s German hit comedy-drama “Toni Erdmann,” has joined “Fack Ju Göhte 3,” the third part in Constantin Film’s blockbuster franchise.

Hüller plays a sharp-witted new instructor who joins errant teacher Zeki Müller, played by Elyas M’Barek, and his problem pupils.

The Oscar-nominated “Toni Erdmann” proved a massive critical and commercial hit in Germany and abroad and catapulted Hüller to new heights of stardom. She joins Germany’s most successful movie franchise of all time. The original “Fack Ju Göhte” earned €53.8 million ($57.4 million) in 2013, while “Fack Ju Göhte 2” took in €62.7 million ($66.8 million) last year.

Writer-director Bora Dagtekin also returns for what Constantin says is the final part of the “Fack Ju Göhte” trilogy, which chronicles the misadventures of an ex-con-turned-high-school teacher and his wayward students.

Costars Corinna Harfouch, Lea van Acken, Irm Hermann and Julia Dietze are also back for part 3.

Lena Schömann is producing with Martin Moszkowicz serving as executive producer for Constantin, which will release the pic in October. The film is set to shoot this spring.

Hüller is currently filming “In den gaengen” (In the Aisles), a romantic drama set in Leipzig hypermarket from writer-director Thomas Stuber (“A Heavy Heart”).