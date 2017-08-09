Tobey Maguire Chess Movie Launches Day-and-Date On Amazon in the U.K.

“Pawn Sacrifice” will launch on Amazon’s U.K. Prime Video on August 13, the first time the streaming service has had a movie day and date with its theatrical release in the country.

The film stars Tobey Maguire as American chess prodigy Bobby Fischer and launched at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014, before getting a limited U.S. release in 2015.

Set at the height of the Cold War, the film tells the story of Fischer and the epic matches he had at the 1972 World Chess Championships, effectively a match-up between the superpowers of the U.S. and Soviet Russia.

Amazon Prime subscribers in the U.K. will be able to stream or download the movie from this weekend, as the film is released in theaters. Bleecker Street took the U.S. rights to the movie, and in the U.K. it is with eOne.

Directed by Edward Zwick (“The Last Samurai”) and written by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”) the film also stars Live Schreiber (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) as Russian champion Boris Spassky, Michael Stuhlbarg (“Boardwalk Empire”) as the American lawyer who promotes the championship match and Peter Sarsgaard (“Jackie”) as Father Bill Lombardy who accompanies Fischer on his journey.

“Tobey Maguire gives an angry, bristling performance as chess champ Bobby Fischer in Edward Zwick’s conventionally effective biopic,” Variety said in its review of “Pawn Sacrifice.”