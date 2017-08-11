Thunderbird and Rai Bringing Italian Opera to U.K. Screens (EXCLUSIVE)

An Italian opera season will play in U.K. movie theaters after Thunderbird Releasing and Rai Com renewed their All’Opera pact.

U.K. distributor Thunderbird, and the sales arm of Italian pubcaster Rai, teamed for a pilot season of Italian opera last year, and will continue their partnership for 2017/18.

The first season was brought to a close with screenings of Sofia Copploa’s “La Traviata.”

The new season of will be in theaters across the U.K., starting with the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma’s production of George Bizet’s “Carmen,” which will be performed in the Terme di Caracalla in Rome, the archaeological site of the Roman Baths. The 4K production will be shown in the U.K. in October.

There will also be operas from the Teatro alla Scala in Milan including Umberto Giordano’s “Andrea Chenier.”

Other performances in the new season include “La Boheme” from the Teatro Comunale Di Bologna, “Don Pasquale” from the Teatro Alla Scala, and “Billy Budd” from the Teatro Dell’Opera Di Roma.

“We’ve had fantastic support from audiences and exhibitors for the first pilot season, culminating in Sofia Coppola’s mesmerizing “La Traviata,” and look forward to bringing more unique events to UK audiences from the home of opera,” said Edward Fletcher, managing director for Thunderbird Releasing.

London-based Thunderbird, formerly known as Soda Pictures, is part of Thunderbird Entertainment (“Blade Runner 2049”) after it was acquired by the Canadian company.