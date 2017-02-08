Dutch actress Thekla Reuten has joined Jennifer Lawrence in the cast of Fox’s spy thriller “Red Sparrow,” which will be released on Nov. 10. Shooting is underway with Francis Lawrence directing.

The film, which also stars Joel Edgerton, Matthias Schoenaerts and Jeremy Irons, is based on Jason Matthews’ novel of the same name. Justin Haythe re-wrote the script, originally penned by Eric Warren Singer. Chernin Entertainment is producing.

The story follows a Russian intelligence officer (Lawrence) who is ordered against her will to become a “Sparrow,” a trained seductress, and to operate against a young CIA agent who handles the agency’s most important Russian mole.

According to a statement, “The two young intelligence officers fall into a spiral of attraction and deception that results in her leading life as a double agent.”

Reuten is a star in her native country having led two films to Academy Award nominations — “Everybody’s Famous!” and “Twin Sisters.” She made her international breakthrough in Martin McDonagh’s “In Bruges,” opposite Colin Farrell, and has since starred in “The American,” opposite George Clooney. This year Reuten stars opposite James Nesbitt in the second season of Sky’s “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man,” which premieres on Feb. 24.

Reuten is represented by Curtis Brown in the U.K., Innovative Artists in the U.S., Die Agenten in Germany and Soli e Associati in Italy.