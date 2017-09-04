‘The Inbetweeners’ Team Prep Coming of Age Comedy Film ‘The Festival’

Several of the team behind the “The Inbetweeners” series and movies are reuniting for “The Festival,” a new comedy following a group of students as they graduate and head to a music festival. The producers said the movie is a coming of age comedy “that finds the gang falling in love with music and mud.”

“The Inbetweeners’”Joe Thomas will star alongside Claudia O’Doherty (“Trainwreck”), and Hammed Animashaun (“Black Mirror”). The supporting cast includes Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), Hannah Tointon (“Mr Selfridge”), and Kurt Yaeger (“Sons of Anarchy”).

Fudge Park, the U.K. producer formed by “The Inbetweeners” writers and exec producers Iain Morris and Damon Beesley, will make the film. It is the first to be greenlit under a four-picture pact Fudge Park has with Film4 and Entertainment Film Distributors, which are co-financing.

The film is in production in the U.K., and slated for a summer 2018 release. EFD handled distribution of both “Inbetweeners” movies and will distribute “The Festival,” in the U.K.

Morris will direct, and Beesley will executive produce. Their Fudge Park shingle has already made BBC Three series “White Gold,” with “The Festival” its first feature. Keith Akushie and Joe Parham penned the screenplay.

“I’m delighted to be making this film with my ‘Inbetweeners’ partners Film4 and Entertainment,” said Morris. “Going to a music festival is a quintessential British rite of passage just like a lads’ holiday or backpacking so it seemed like a natural fit for me to try and find the humor and fun in festivals.”

“Film4 are delighted to be working with Fudge Park and Entertainment again for the first time since the phenomenally successful ‘Inbetweeners’ movies,” said said Daniel Battsek, director of Film4. “We’re confident Iain and the rest of the team will produce another very funny and very commercial feature film.”

“The Inbetweeners Movie,” and “The Inbetweeners 2,” were both huge box office successes in the U.K., with the latter notching the biggest opening weekend of 2014.