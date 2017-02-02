The British Film Institute is to award its highest honor, the BFI Fellowship, to screenwriter Peter Morgan, who was Oscar-nominated for “The Queen” and “Frost/Nixon,” and wrote Netflix series “The Crown.”

Morgan, whose credits include “The Last King of Scotland” and “Rush,” will receive his award at the annual BFI chairman’s dinner, hosted by BFI chair Josh Berger, on Feb. 21.

“I couldn’t be more surprised, thrilled or proud to receive this honor — and look forward to being suitably teased and abused on the night,” Morgan said.

Berger said he was thrilled to honor “one of our most feted and accomplished screenwriters,” whose career spans almost 30 years.

“Peter has an uncanny knack for getting under the skin of prominent figures to portray an eclectic range of real-life personalities, retelling the most iconic moments in our recent history and the individuals at the heart of them, to make engaging, elegant and accessible stories,” Berger said.

Other BFI Fellows include Tim Burton, Clint Eastwood, Judi Dench, Martin Scorsese, Stephen Frears, Steve McQueen, Cate Blanchett, Maggie Smith and Hugh Grant.