‘The Beguiled,”The Double Lover,”Good Time’ to Compete at 34th Jerusalem Film Festival

After world premiering at Cannes, Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled,” François Ozon’s “The Double Lover” and the Safdie brothers’s “Good Time” will compete at the 34th Jerusalem Film Festival, which is set to take place July 13-23.

Jerusalem festival’s international competition lineup also includes Lav Diaz’s “The Woman Who Left,” Stéphane Brizé’s “A Woman’s Life,” Valeska Grisebach’s “Western,” Hong Sang-soo’s “On the Beach at Night Alone,” Nana Ekvtimishvili and Simon Gross’s “My Happy Family,” Mohammad Rasoulof’s “A Man of Integrity,” Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa’s Cannes Critics Week player “Gabriel and The Mountain,” Călin Peter Netzer’s “Ana, Mon Amour” and Ferenc Török’s “1945.”

The Israeli film competition is made up of seven movies which will vie for 11 prizes, including the Haggiag Award for Best Feature. The Israeli pics set to compete are Ofir Raul Graizer’s “The Caremaker,” a daring drama about a young German baker who infiltrates the life of his deceased secret lover; Dana Goldberg, Efrat Mishor’s “Death of a Poetess,” about the encounter between a nurse and a world-renowned researcher who is dying.

Also competing are Eliran Elya’s “Doubtful,” about a man aspiring to save delinquent youth through art; Veronica Kedar’s “Family,” a portrait of a dysfunctional family, Shady Srour’s comedy “Holy Air,” about a father-to-be with an unusual business idea; Savi Gabizon’s dark comedy “Longing,” centering on a well-off man who life gets turned upside down when his college girlfriend reappears; and Matan Yair’s “Scaffolding,” a coming-of-age drama about a 17-year-old boy who struggles to find his own path under the pressure from his father who wants him to take over his scaffolding business.

As previously announced, Michel Hazanavicius’s “Redoubtable,” which competed at Cannes, will open the festival during an open-air screening introduced by Hazanavicius. Lev Films will release “Redoutable” in Israel.

This year’s fest will also expand beyond the local Cinematheque, hosting screenings across the city of Jerusalem, and will be experimenting with interactive events, animation and video-mapping installations.