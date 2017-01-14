PARIS– TF1 Studio has scored a raft of sales on Pierre Lacheau’s high-concept comedy “Alibi.com,” a highlight at UniFrance’s mini-market Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris.

The film turns on Greg (Lacheau), whose new startup alibi.com, a service allowing people to pay big bucks to come up with creatives lies in order to hide their double lives, is a major success. But Greg’s job starts to become highly problematic once he meets the girl of his dreams, Flo, whose father happens to be a client of Alibi.com.

Directed and penned by Lacheau, who is behind some of France’s biggest comedy hits such as “All Gone South,””Babysitting” and “Paris or Perish,” “Alibi.com” has stirred a large buzz at the Rendez-Vous where it had its market premiere.

TF1 Studio has sold “Alibi.com” to Vertigo for Benelux, Pathe for Switzerland, California Filmes for Latin America, Monolith for Poland, Prorom for Eastern Europe (outside of Poland), Odeon for Greece, New Guy for Israel, Volga Film for Russia, Amarok Films for Mexico and Falcon for the Middle East, among other territories.

Sabine Chemaly, who heads international sales at TF1 Studio, said this was the first sweep of territories for “Alibi.com” which is now starting to lure more major markets. Chemaly pointed out she was in talks to close Italy, Germany and Spain — territories where theatrical audiences are on average slightly older.

“Alibi.com” boasts a well-known French cast: Vet actress Nathalie Baye (“It’s Only the End of the World”), comedian Didier Bourdon (“Serial Teachers 2”), Elodie Fontan (“Serial Bad Weddings”), Julien Arruti (“All Gone South”), Tarek Boudali (“All Gone South”) and Lacheau himself.

Produced by Alexandra Fechner and Franck Milcent at Fechner Films, “Alibi.com” has a well-polished look and features attractive locations, notably in the French Riviera.

Studiocanal will release the film on February 15.