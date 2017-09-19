TF1 Studio Broadens Slate with Film Projects From Full House, Dimitri Rassam

PARIS– TF1 Studio, the vertically integrated film subsidiary of France’s top commercial network, is pursuing its ambitious acquisition strategy with projects set up at Full House and Dimitri Rassam’s On Entertainment, among others.

TF1 Studio is partnering up with Laurent Baudens and Gaelle Nouaille at Paris-based banner Borsalino Productions to co-develop and co-produce the French-language remakes of a pair of hit Mexican movies, Gaz Alazraki’s 2013 Mexican dark comedy film “Nosotros los nobles,” and Enrique Begne’s 2016 romantic comedy “Busco novio para mi mujer.”

“Nosotros los nobles”‘s high-concept plot follows three spoiled children who are forced to get a job after being cut off from their family fortune. Laurent Turner, a popular French screenwriter who notably co-wrote Fred Cavayé “Radin” with Dany Boon, one of 2016’s highest grossing French films.

“Busco novio para mi mujer,” meanwhile, centers on a man who hires a professional seducer to lure away his nitpicking wife and drive her out of their unhappy marriage. Cyril Gelblat, whose credits include “Dad in Training” with Manu Payet, is set to direct the French makeover.

Baudens and Nouaille’s recent credits include Santiago Mitre’s “La Cordillera,” a thriller with Ricardo Darin which world premiered in Un Certain Regard at this year’s Cannes.

TF1 Studio is also joining forces with Dimitri Rassam at On Entertainment on a live-action film adaptation of “Natacha,” a French-Belgian comics created by François Walthéry and Gos. “Natacha” follows the adventures of a young sexy flight attendant. Rassam’s credits include French films such as “What’s in a Name?,” as well as animated features “The Little Prince” and the upcoming “Playmobil.”

All these films will be represented in international markets by TF1 Studio’s sales team which is headed by Sabine Chemaly.

TF1 Studio’s lineup was unveiled today by co-deputy CEO’s Tristan du Laz and Nathalie Toulza-Madar.

As announced by Variety at Cannes, TF1 has signed distribution and marketing agreements with Paramount and Mars Distribution.

Under the deals, Paramount and Mars are now handling the theatrical distribution of TF1 Studio movies, the company’s co-deputy CEO Tristan du Laz told Variety.

The company’s slate, which includes roughly 20 movies, includes Ken Scott’s comedy adventure “The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir” (pictured); Michael Apted’s “Unlocked;” and Julien Leclercq’s “Prost.” TF1 Studio’s next releases comprise “Earth: One Amazing Day,” the sequel to BBC Earth Films’ hit 2007 film “Earth;””Loving Vincent,” an animated feature about iconic Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh; “Momo,” a comedy starring Catherine Frost and Christin Clavier; Remi Nobody’s Boy” and “Dans la brume” with Romain Duris and Olga Kurylenko.

Some titles will be release on the company’s online platform MyTF1VOD, France’s number one per-per-view service. MyTF1VOD recently scored with “Kidnap,” Luis Prieto’s thriller starring Halle Berry.