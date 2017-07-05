Technicolor Teams With France Télévisions and Gloob Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

PARIS – Technicolor is teaming up with France Télévisions and Gloob Brazil to produce “Team DroniX,” a new spy adventure animated series.

Paris-based Technicolor Animation Productions is working with toy partner and drone manufacturer Silverlit, as well as PGS, which will handle global distribution, licensing and merchandising for the series.

“Team DroniX” chronicles the adventures of three drone enthusiasts, pilot Buck Roquette, designer Tim Chessmat and engineer Vicky Risk, who meet in the prestigious high-tech Hawkings Academy and join forces to build a one-of-a-kind drone, DroniX, to compete against fellow students.

Sandrine Nguyen, managing director at Technicolor Animation Productions, is overseeing the development and production of the original show with all the partners involved.

“As many projects have been introduced to us in recent months, ‘Team DroniX’ stands out with its compelling characters, sense of fun, storytelling and overall design,” said Guillaume Coulaud, marketing director at Silverlit.

Pierre Siracusa, director of animation at France Télévisions, said the French public broadcaster is “always looking for content that mixes adventure with other interesting elements.

“Team DroniX is the perfect vehicle to offer boys and girls alike the chance to embark on thrilling adventures with Buck, Tim and Vicky – modern, diverse characters our audiences will care about and relate to – amidst the elaborate high-tech universe of drones,” said Siracusa.

Guillaume Soutter, president of PGS’s Hong Kong-based office, said that “drones are getting hotter than ever” and that PGS was looking forward to working on “defining a new kids franchise within the genre.”