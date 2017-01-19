Los Angeles-based outfit Synergetic Distribution has picked up North American rights to critically-acclaimed Swedish-Sami drama “Sami Blood” in the up to Sundance Film Festival, where the movie will play in the Spotlight section.

“Sami Blood” was acquired from Scandinavian outfit LevelK which represents the film in international markets.

Written and directed by first-time helmer Amanda Kernell, the film sheds light on Sweden’s colonial oppression of the indigenous Sami folk in the 1930’s through the coming-of-age tale of a young reindeer-herding Sami girl who breaks free from her family and culture.

“It’s rare to come across a movie that is as honest and as universally loved as ‘Sami Blood,’ and I think this movie, though set in a specific time and place, speaks to anyone that has questioned their history or identity, or has felt out of place,” says Anatol Chavez, Synergetic Distribution’s head of acquisitions. “We’re excited to be able to share the film with US audiences.”

“Sami Blood,” which was adapted from a short film that premiered at Sundance,” won the Label Europa Cinemas and Feodora Award at Venice Film Festival, and went on to have its North American premiere at Toronto, in the Discovery section.

Deal was negotiated between Derek Lui, CEO at LevelK and Anatol Chavez, head of acquisitions at Synergetic Distribution.

Aside from Synergetic Distribution, LevelK also sold the film to Japan (Uplink), Hong Kong (Encore Inflight for world airline rights), China (Lemon Tree) and Czech Republic (Film Europe S.R.O). Non-theatrical distribution deals were signed Cyprus (Medyavizyon/SinemaTV) and Luxembourg (ABC – Cinemien).

“Sami Blood” is produced by Lars G. Lindstrom for Nordisk Film Production in co-production with Bautafilm, Sveriges Television and SVT. Henrik Zein and Lena Haugaard exec produced the film.

Synergetic Distribution will release “Sami Blood” in the U.S. in May.