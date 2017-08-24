Studiocanal Poaches Thierry Lacaze From Wild Bunch to Head Distribution in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Studiocanal, the Vivendi-owned pan-European film and TV group, has appointed Thierry Lacaze to the position of head of theatrical, video and VOD distribution in France.

Lacaze is currently working at Wild Bunch, where he has been in charge of distribution since 2013. The well-seasoned executive previously worked at Pathe Distribution as head of marketing.

Lacaze will report to Géraldine Gendre, head of Studiocanal’s production and distribution in France, and will begin his new job in September. He succeeds Francois Clerc, who stepped down from Studiocanal in July to launch his new production and distribution outfit, Apollo Films.

During his tenure at Wild Bunch, Lacaze has worked on a mix of mainstream comedies and dramas, as well as auteur films. Some movies released under his leadership include “The Odyssey” and “Nicholas on Holiday.”

At Studiocanal, Lacaze will play a strategic role, overseeing both theatrical and video/VOD, which were previously handled by two different executives.

The company’s wide-ranging editorial line combines high-profile English-language films, franchise-based animated movies, and mainstream French films from established producers. Some of Studiocanal’s recent box office hits include the comedy “Alibi.com,” the second-highest-grossing French-language film of the year so far.

Although France boasts the highest density of theaters in the world, it remains one of Europe’s most competitive distribution landscapes because of the large number of films released every week. France is also home to Europe’s second biggest box office, behind the U.K.