Studiocanal Takes ‘Pilgrimage’ to U.K.

Studiocanal U.K. has confirmed the acquisition of Brendan Muldowney’s “Pilgrimage” for the U.K. and Ireland. The film, which sees its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 23, stars Tom Holland, Richard Armitage and Jon Bernthal.

“Savage Productions are delighted to be joined by a partner of the calibre of Studiocanal on the next stage of our journey with ‘Pilgrimage,’” said producer John Keville of production company Savage Productions. “We are excited that a U.K. and Irish audience will now get to see our amazing cast bring the characters and visceral world of ‘Pilgrimage’ to life.”

A violent tale of faith and fear, “Pilgrimage” tells the story of a group of 13th Century Catholic monks travelling through an Irish countryside filled with warring clans in order to bring their most sacred relic to Rome. The pilgrimage offers the group’s youngest member (Holland) a profound lesson on religious fervor and the savagery of men who see themselves as soldiers of a cause.

The deal comes in a big year for Holland, who is repped in the U.K. by Curtis Brown and the U.S. by WME. The young actor won BAFTA’s Rising Star Award at the British Academy Film Awards in February.

Recently seen in James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z,” which opened in the U.K. in late March also through Studiocanal, Holland headlines Sony and Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated summer superhero movie “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” He has also finished shooting Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s “The Current War,” alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon, which is currently in post-production, and is now filming “Avengers: Infinity War,” reprising his role as Spider-Man.

“Pilgrimage” was produced by Keville and Conor Barry of Savage Productions alongside Benoit Roland of Belgium’s Wrong Men. XYZ Films is handling worldwide sales.

It marks Savage Productions’ second collaboration with Muldowney, who wrote and directed the company’s debut feature “Savage,” from which it took its name. That film received 8 nominations at the 2010 Irish Film and Television Academy’s awards.

Studiocanal has yet to set the film’s U.K. release date.