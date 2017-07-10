Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deals Ahead of ‘Paddington 2’ Release

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
PARIS– Studiocanal has inked a flurry of licensing deals in the run up to the worldwide release of “Paddington 2” over Christmas this year.

Studiocanal is preparing a weighty multi-media campaign to promote “Paddington 2,” following the first opus which grossed $280 million worldwide and turned out to be one of the world’s highest-grossing independently-produced franchises.

Vivendi, the parent company of Studiocanal, has signed a worldwide, six-year deal with Harper Collins to publish tie-in books for France with the first books set to hit stands in November.
Michel Lafon has been appointed as the publishing partner for the movie.

Vivendi has also signed a pact with Bordas, a French educational publisher, to develop six English learning books which will launch this year.

Studiocanal, which acquired all rights to “Paddington”‘s brand last year, will also bank on merchandising with two French partners, Maison Labiche, which will launch a premium collection of apparel for kids and adults, and Orchestra!, which will make a special collection for children and babies.

Previous licensing partners on “Paddington” include Cijep, MLP, Alcara, Anuman, Royal Tapisserie, Ravensburger, Petit Jour and Evasion.

Studiocanal will release “Paddington 2” on Dec.6.

