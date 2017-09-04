StudioCanal Restructure Hands U.K. Execs International Roles

A trio of StudioCanal’s U.K. executives have been handed wider, international, roles in a restructure at the European studio.

Hugo Spearing becomes head of global marketing following the rejig, Suzanne Noble is upped to head of global film publicity, and Simon Bobin is elevated to SVP, sales.

Spearing helmed the marketing department of StudioCanal, formerly Optimum Releasing, for ten years, overseeing campaigns for titles including “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Rush,” and “Paddington,” before then becoming head of creative marketing. He will now lead a central StudioCanal marketing team and work between the London and Paris offices.

Noble will work alongside Spearing and run the global film publicity team from London, having been head of U.K. publicity since 2009. Prior to that she was at The Weinstein Company and Icon.

In his new role as SVP, global film distribution, Simon Bobin will be based in StudioCanal’s Paris head office and oversee the company’s dating strategy, P&A, and box office reporting. He joined StudioCanal in 2014 from Sony Pictures, having previously been at Paramount.

All three executives will report to Anna Marsh, EVP, international distribution. StudioCanal’s international distribution unit covers the U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Upcoming StudioCanal movies include “Paddington 2,” and “The Commuter,” and films in post include Idris Elba feature “Yardie,” and heist movie “Hatton Garden Project.”

