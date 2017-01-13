PARIS — Driving into French film production, Studiocanal, one of Europe’s biggest film-TV companies, has acquired international rights to Benjamin Renner’s animated movie “Big Bad Fox and Other Tales,” from Didier Brunner’s Folivari, as well as live-action period drama “L’Ecole buissonnière,” the latest film from “Belle et Sebastien” director Nicolas Vanier.

The two titles joining Studiocanal’s biggest French movie slate in recent years, which is to be presented to buyers on Jan. 13 at the 2017 UniFrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in Paris.

“The Rendez-Vous is a must-attend event for buyers of French films. We want to take advantage of that,” said Anna Marsh, Studiocanal head of international film sales.

Also on Studiocanal’s line-up are Vincent Cassel-starrer “Gauguin”; French vineyard-set “Back To Burgundy,” from Cedric Klapisch (“L’Auberge espagnole”); “Elementary,” toplining Sara Forestier (“The Name of Love”); and teen fantasy survival thriller “Alone,” from “IT Boy’s” David Moreau, which will screen at the Rendez-Vous.

After distributing in France and selling abroad the Academy Award-nominated animated feature “Ernest & Celestine,” which was directed by Renner and produced by Brunner, Studiocanal’s deal with Folivari gives it an ongoing financing- distribution-sales relationship with the three most prominent kids and family movie producers in Europe: “Harry Potter” producer David Heyman; Aardman Animations (“Shaun the Sheep,” “Wallace & Gromit,” “Chicken Run”); and now Folivari’s Brunner whose productions or co-productions, such as “The Triplets of Belleville” and “The Secret of Kells,” have scored five Oscar animation nominations.

Studiocanal will release the Heyman-produced “Paddington 2” over Nov. 26 to Dec. 26 in the U.K., France, Germany and Australia/New Zealand. Produced by Aardman, “Early Man” bows in the first quarter 2018.

Animated in 2D and adapting three Renner comic books, “Big Bad Fox and Other Tales” was originally conceived as a triptych of humor-laced TV half-hours. Now linked by interludes featuring a muppet forest owl designed by Renner, the three animal fables of the animated feature turn on a cack-handed fox, and a rabbit, duck and pig delivering a stork’s baby and then, in the third tale, distributing Christmas presents. The movie opens in France on June 21.

“This is pedigree animation, heartwarming and funny, high-quality family entertainment for kids aged 3-8, older kids who will have a great laugh, and parents and grandparents who will find layers,” Marsh said.

Selling around the world, including a Gkids pick-up for the U.S., “Ernest and Celestine” was Studiocanal’s second-biggest animation release in France this decade, earning around $9.4 million.

Nicolas Vanier’s follow-up to “Belle and Sebastien,” a 2013 sleeper which grossed about $25 million in France for Gaumont, “L’Ecole buissonnière” is a coming-of-age drama set in 1930 in the Sologne, a region of lakes, marshes and pine forests in north central France which also provided the setting for Alain Fournier’s celebrated novel “Le Grande Meaulnes.” A former wild life documentary filmmaker, Vanier has moved with large success into fiction filmmaking with two films of friendship between boys and animals: “Wolf” and “Belle et Sebastien.” “L’Ecole buissonnière” turns in contrast on the friendship between a young Paris orphan, adopted by the gamekeeper of a huge estate in the Sologne, and a poacher (François Cluzet), who teaches him how to hunt, fish and find mushrooms.

“‘L’Ecole buissonnière’ is wholesome family feel-good entertainment about two people who are introverts, feel alone in the world and, helping each other, understand their differences and find a friend in each other,” Marsh said.

There is all a certain semblance, she suggested, to a Studiocanal box office and sales hit, “Heidi,” in which an adolescent befriends a rude rural character.

Set in the Tahiti latter-part of Paul Gauguin’s eventful life when he fully developed his primitivist style, raged against colonial rule, went native in marital practiced and battled debt, “Gauguin” looks like a highly appropriate vehicle for the talents of Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), one of France’s most famous character actors. Studiocanal will fully launch “Gauguin” at Berlin, but will show images in Paris, Marsh said.

“A little like ‘Divergent’ – a teenage thriller with the girls and guys kicking ass against a mysterious sci-fi backdrop which keeps you guessing,” in Marsh’s words, Studiocanal will screen David Moreau’s “Seuls” (Alone) at the Rendez-Vous. It turns on Leila (a energetic Sofia Lessafre, seen in “Les Trois frères, le retour”) who wakes up at her parents’ house, after going to a funfair the night before, in a city which has been emptied of people. She connects with four other teens in a film which director Moreau told Variety was structured as a survival thriller and a “teen fantastic story” made in French in a recognisably French setting.

Comprising 12 features, Studiocanal’s 2017 international sales slate runs a wide gamut. Other highlights:

*Studiocanal will launch sales in Paris on “The Climb,” based on the true story of a man, played by stand-up comedian Ahmed Sylla, who attempts to climb Everest for the love of a girl. “The Climb” screens at the Rendez-Vous.

*Continuing a longterm relationship, Studiocanal is selling “Back to Burgundy,” the latest from Klapisch (“Paris,” “Chinese Puzzle”), now in post-production, about a daughter and two sons who inherit their family vineyard. Saving it, they discover their roots. The drama-comedy was shot over four seasons, allowing a spectator to see how the vineyard changes in that time, Marsh said.

*”Ladies” stars comedian-actress Florence Florets as a woman who takes up performing striptease after surviving breast cancer.

*Directed by Pierre Jolivet (“The Night Watchman”), and starring Cannes best actress winner Emilie Dequenne (“Rosetta”) and Roshdy Zem (“Point Blank”), who shared a best actor award for “Days of Glory,” ”Les hommes du feu,” another Studiocanal title, centres on a squad of firefighters in southern France.

*In a departure for its star, comedian Kev Adams, and producer, Alain Attal, “Gangsterdam” is an Amsterdam-set drug caper from “Radiostars” director Romain Levy.