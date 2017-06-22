Strand Releasing to Roll Out Liu Jian’s ‘Have a Nice Day’ in the U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

Strand Releasing has acquired all U.S. rights to Liu Jian’s animated neo-noir feature “Have a Nice Day” which premiered in competition at Berlin.

Represented by Memento Films International (along with Edko which sold key Asian territories), “Have a Nice Day” is set in a small town in Southern China and follows the journey of a young driver who steals a bag containing a million dollars to help save his fiancee’s failed plastic surgery.

“Have a Nice Day” marks Jian’s second feature film, following his debut “Piercing 1” which played at Berlin and Annecy festivals, among others. “Have a Nice Day” was the first animated feature from China to be selected for a Berlinale competition slot. It was selected for this month’s Annecy festival, but was withdrawn after pressure from the Chinese government.

“Strand is the perfect home for this fresh, subversive and politically trenchant pulp thriller!” said Tanja Meissner, the co-founder of Memento Films International who negotiated the deal with Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing.

Gerrans, who runs the L.A.-based company with Marcus Hu, praised “Have a Nice Day” for its “unique vision,” and said he hoped that Liu’s film will “resonate with audiences” in the U.S., where Strand plans a release in the fall.

Memento has also sold the critically-acclaimed feature in U.K., Spain, Benelux, Switzerland, Greece, Turkey and Eastern Europe.

Strand Releasing’s current slate includes Jamie Kastner’s “The Skyjacker’s Tale,” Joao Pedro Rodrigues’ “The Ornithologist” and Amat Escalante’s “The Untamed.”