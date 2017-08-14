Strand Releasing Acquires U.S. Rights to Alain Gomis’s ‘Félicité’ Ahead of Toronto Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

PARIS– Strand Releasing has acquired all U.S. rights to Franco-Senegalese director Alain Gomis’ “Félicité,” a standout at Berlin Film Festival which will have its North American premiere at Toronto before heading to New York Film Festival.

Sold by Paris-based Jour2Fete, “Félicité” won the Silver Bear at Berlin, where it also earned rave reviews.

The film follows Félicité (Véro Tshanda Beya), a proud young mother who struggles to find the ressources to help save her 14-year old son who has been critically injured in an accident. Felicité fights her way through the streets of Kinshasa in a perilous world filled with dreams and music.

“Gomis’ latest is far from the miserablist issue drama that synopsis portends, instead weaving a sensual, sometimes hopeful, sometimes disturbing urban tapestry with threads of image, sound, poetry, and song,” wrote Variety’s Guy Lodge.

“Félicité” marks the fourth feature of Gomis, who penned the script with Delphine Zingg and Olivier Loustau.

The movie was produced by Andolfi, Granit Film, Cinekap production in co-production with Need Prods. Katuh Studios and Schortcut Films.

The deal was done between Jon Gerrans of Strand Releasing and Samuel Blanc of Jour2Fete.

“We’re thrilled to have ‘Félicité’ and equally proud to have it showcased in two of the best North American festivals for this fall,” said Gerrans.

Strand Releasing plans for a release in late fall.

