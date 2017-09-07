Spain Sends Carla Simon’s feature debut ‘Summer 1993’ to Foreign-Language Oscar Race

Carla Simon’s feature debut “Summer 1993,” which premiered in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and won the best first film award, has been selected to represent Spain in the foreign language Oscar category.

Set in 1993 Catalonia, the autobiographical film centers on a six-year old orphan from Barcelona who goes to live with her uncle’s family after the death of her mother from AIDS-related pneumonia.

“Summer 1993,” produced by Inicia Films and co-produced/distributed Avalon Films, had a healthy run at the local box office and will soon be re-released.

The movie was developed at the Berlinale Script Station and was later presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Spain’s Oscar committee had also shortlisted Pablo Berger’s “Abracadabra” and Salvador Calvo’s “1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines.”

“Summer 1993” is being sold by New Europe Film Sales.