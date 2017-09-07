Spain Sends Carla Simon’s feature debut ‘Summer 1993’ to Foreign-Language Oscar Race

International Correspondent @elsakeslassy
summer 1993
Courtesy of Inicia Films

Carla Simon’s feature debut “Summer 1993,” which premiered in Berlin’s Generation Kplus section and won the best first film award, has been selected to represent Spain in the foreign language Oscar category.

Set in 1993 Catalonia, the autobiographical film centers on a six-year old orphan from Barcelona who goes to live with her uncle’s family after the death of her mother from AIDS-related pneumonia.

“Summer 1993,” produced by Inicia Films and co-produced/distributed Avalon Films, had a healthy run at the local box office and will soon be re-released.

The movie was developed at the Berlinale Script Station and was later presented at the Berlinale Co-Production Market.

Spain’s Oscar committee had also shortlisted Pablo Berger’s “Abracadabra” and Salvador Calvo’s “1898, Our Last Men in the Philippines.”

“Summer 1993” is being sold by New Europe Film Sales.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Film News from Variety

Loading
ad