Sophie Okonedo, James Harkness Join ‘Country Music’

Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) and James Harkness (“Rogue One”) have joined the cast of “Country Music.” Principal photography has started on the British comedy drama, which also stars Julie Walters (“Harry Potter”).

The film follows a young Scottish singer, Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by Jessie Buckley (“Taboo”), who dreams of making it as a country artist in Nashville after being released from prison. Walters will play Rose-Lynn’s mother, and Okonedo the middle-class lady of the house where Rose-Lynn lands a cleaning job, and who champions the would-be country star.

U.K. folk musician Neill McColl will be in Rose-Lynn’s band in the film, and BBC Radio’s “Whispering Bob Harris” will appear. The soundtrack will also have a an original song written by platinum-selling singer songwriter Caitlyn Smith, Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen and Kate York.

Tom Harper (“Peaky Blinders”) is directing the movie from a script by Nicole Taylor (“The C Word”). The shoot will take in Glasgow, Scotland and Nashville, Tennessee.

Entertainment One has worldwide rights to the movie, which is being produced by Fable Pictures and is funded by the BFI and Creative Scotland with National Lottery money and Film4.

“Nicole Taylor has written a cracking script, full of energy and charm,” said producer Faye Ward. “Her witty dialogue will have you in stitches but at its heart, this is a moving, universal story about roots and dreams. Jessie Buckley is a revelation in the lead role and I can’t wait for audiences to hear her sing.”