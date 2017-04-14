Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has scooped international rights to Azazel Jacobs’s romantic comedy movie “The Lovers” which A24 financed, produced and will release domestically on May 5.

“The Lovers” stars Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. Jacobs, Ben LeClair, and Chris Stinson producing the film, which will have its world premiere at Tribeca, in the spotlight narrative section.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) will represent the film in international markets, except North America.

A take on modern marriage, the film follows two cheating spouses (Winger and Letts) who are on the brink of calling it quit when they unexpectedly fall back in love.

“The Lovers” marks the second film which is fully financed by A24, after Barry Jenkins’ Oscar winning “Moonlight.”

A24’s slate includes Josh and Benny Safdie’s “Good Time,” a caper film with Robert Pattinson which will make its world premiere in competition at Cannes.