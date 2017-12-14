Sony Pictures Int’l Prods. Boards Pablo Trapero’s ‘La Quietud’

Marking its first foray into Argentine cinema, Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) has boarded Pablo Trapero’s “La Quietud” as a co-producer.

Sony Pictures Releasing International snagged all distribution rights in Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, Chile and the U.S., as well as television rights in Latin America.

“We couldn’t be happier that this is our first picture in Argentina. A brilliant auteur like Pablo, and a project like ‘La Quietud’ perfectly represent the caliber of talent and high-quality aesthetic we are supporting in the region,” said Laine Kline, SPIP executive vice president.

Principal photography has begun in Buenos Aires on the intimate family drama about two sisters’ reencounter and their attempt to reach closure on an unsettled past. Martina Gusmán (“Lion’s Den”) and Bérénice Bejo (“The Artist”) play the sisters in “La Quietud.”

The rest of the cast is rounded up by Edgar Ramírez (“Gold”); Graciela Borges (“Chronicle of a Lady,” “The Swamp”), one of Argentina’s grand dames, and Joaquín Furriel (“The Bronze Garden”).

Related Ventana Sur: Sony Pictures Int’l Co-Producing David Victori’s Feature Debut With Ikiru Films, 4Cats New 'Jumanji' VR Experience Also Works on Facebook, Thanks to Cool Tech

Director Pablo Trapero took home a 2016 Venice Best Director award with his last film, “El Clan,” which holds the record for the best opening weekend in Argentina.

In a previous interview with Variety, Trapero said that the film also suggests, in its context, “how the parents’ past, and the shadowy history of Argentina related to the years of dictatorship, which was a big real-estate business, ends up affecting the women in the present.”

“This is a film that I’ve wanted to make for years. When I was shooting ‘Carancho,’ ‘White Elephant,’ ‘The Clan,’ I always had the sensation of wanting to make something more intimate, where the narrative center is more the actors, not so much the production styles these bigger films demanded,” Trapero added.

“We are thrilled to be working with the extraordinary and diverse cast Pablo put together, and it will be a privilege to share this Spanish-language film with audiences around the world,” said Diego Suarez, Senior Vice President, International Film Production.

The film is produced by Pablo Trapero’s Matanza Cine and Telefé in co-production with SPIP.

Sony Pictures International Productions is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures. Wild Bunch handles international sales on the film.